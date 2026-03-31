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Dubai Fire: Massive fire breaks out after debris from Iran missile interception falls on home, 4 injured

Dubai Fire: Massive fire breaks out after debris from Iran missile interception falls on home, 4 injured

According to the UAE Defence Ministry, the air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed incoming missiles and drones with massive blasts heard in several areas.

Dubai Fire: Massive fire breaks out after debris from Iran missile interception falls on home, 4 injured

Dubai: At least four people sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at an abandoned house as debris from an Iranian missile, intercepted by the UAE air defence system, fell on the site. The incident took place in Dubai’s Al Badaa area in the wee hours of Tuesday. The Dubai Media Office informed that authorities rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the distress call. It stated that the incident was caused after an Iranian drone was detected by the UAE air defence system and intercepted, and its debris fell on the site.

Dubai Media Office took to X and informed that “Authorities in Dubai responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa caused by debris following an air defence interception. Four minor injuries were reported among individuals in the vicinity of the house.

Authorities in Dubai responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa caused by debris following an air defence interception. Four minor injuries were reported among individuals in the vicinity of the house. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2026

UAE Intercepted Missiles, Drones Amid Tensions

The fire incident came when the UAE’s air defence systems were busy intercepting Iranian drones and missiles amid the escalating tensions in the Middle Eastern countries. According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the defence systems had intercepted and destroyed incoming missiles and drones with massive blasts heard in several areas. The explosions were part of ongoing mid-air interceptions.

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On Monday, authorities confirmed a drone strike on an administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications Company, which is located in the emirate’s Central Region. The kamikaze drone was reportedly launched from Iran. Residents were requested to follow the safety instructions.

Iran Targeted US Interests Across Middle East

Iran has continuously carried out airstrikes on US bases located across the Middle East since the beginning of the conflict. The dreadful conflict began after the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. These airstrikes killed the Middle East country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several political and military figures.

Since then, Iran’s military has launched retaliatory airstrikes across the Middle Eastern region, targeting US and Israeli bases. The Iranian airstrikes mainly targeted US diplomatic missions and military bases.

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