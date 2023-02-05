Home

At Least Five Injured In Explosion Near Pakistan’s Quetta, Video Surfaces | Watch

Quetta Blast: At least five people were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Police Lines area in Pakistan on Sunday. The blast took place near the FC Mussa checkpoint, leaving more than five people injured on Sunday morning, according to Pakistani news site Dawn.com.

The police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off. This comes after a ghastly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines area claimed at least 80 lives.

