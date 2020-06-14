New Delhi: Even as the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests against the killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis Police last month continue to sweep the US, yet another African-American was killed, this time by the Atlanta Police, triggering violent protests in the city. Also Read - Black Lives Matter: Protests Turn Violent in London And Paris; Over 100 Held in British Capital

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant drive-through late Friday, was shot dead by a police officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test. According to reports, he was running away from the police when he was shot. Also Read - Arsenal Squad-Coach Mikel Arteta's 'Black Lives Matter' Themed T-Shirts Win Hearts at Emirates Stadium

Brooks, who had celebrated his daughter’s birthday at Wendy’s, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Wendy’s employees had called the police to complain he was blocking other customers. Also Read - Black Lives Matter: Netflix Adds a Collection of Over 45 Films, Shows, Documentaries to Dedicate Racial Injustice

While the two officers were taken into custody, the killing triggered violent protests in Atlanta, with protesters blocking an interstate highway and setting ablaze the Wendy’s outlet outside which Brooks was killed.

Following the incident, Atlanta Police chief Erika Shields resigned, with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms accepting her resignation and making an announcement to this effect.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the case.