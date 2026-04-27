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Attack on Dubai: Iran warns of UAE invasion if Donald Trump launches ground attack – but why Dubai?

Attack on Dubai: Iran warns of UAE invasion if Donald Trump launches ground attack – but why Dubai?

US-Iran War: In a major development in the United States-Iran war, Tehran has issued a sharp warning to President Donald Trump, threatening to launch attacks on the UAE and Bahrain if Washington launc

Attack on Dubai: Iran warns of UAE invasion if Donald Trump launches ground attack – but why Dubai? | Image: X- Representative

US-Iran War: In a major development in the United States-Iran war, Tehran has issued a sharp warning to President Donald Trump, threatening to launch attacks on the UAE and Bahrain if Washington launches a ground invasion of Iranian territory. Tensions are escalating every day despite the extended ceasefire, with the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz causing disruptions. Tehran has also announced threekey red lines, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and a strong response to any kind of ground attack.

Iran’s 3-Stage Proposal For Talks With US

According to Iranian state-owned Fars News Agency, the Iranian government has announced three so-called ‘rules of the game’ that have, as per reports, been communicated to Washington.

1st Rule: “If there is a (US-led) ground attack, Bahrain and the UAE are mutual targets for a ground attack.”

2nd Rule: Any targeting of Iranian infrastructure would place “the entire region’s power and oil facilities” at risk.

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3rd Rule: The third rule deals with assassinations, with Tehran saying any such act will get a stringent response that has already been announced.

It is to be noted that the threats emerged amid propaganda footage featuring Iranian naval ships seizing vessels in the Strait.

Iranian state television showed videos featuring masked Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps storming a vessels named – MSC Francesca.

The propaganda clip further featured a second vessel named Epaminondas, which the Middle East country claims to have captured on Wednesday.

Tehran said both ships attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz without taking permission from Iranian authorities.

According to Nour News, the captain of Epaminondas ‘ignored the warnings of the Iranian armed forces.’ The Iranian troops then opened fire and seize the vessel.

Early Iranian Strikes Hit UAE Hard, Dubai Faced Airport Shutdowns

Dubai bore the brunt of the assault, with airports forced to close for extended periods and thousands of flights cancelled as tourists found themselves trapped while explosions struck across the city.

UAE suffered several Iranian airstrikes at the outset of the ongoing war, which claimed 12 lives. Airports were forced to close for days due to several explosions in the city.

Tehran also launched deadly attacks in other Gulf countries, killing dozens in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman during the early phase of the conflict.

US-Iran Peace Talks

Iran has proposed a three-step plan to resume peace talks with Washington as peace talks in Pakistan failed.

Stage 1: End the war and ensure it does not restart

Stage 2: Hold talks on control of the Strait of Hormuz

Stage 3: Discuss the nuclear issue only after progress in the first two stages

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