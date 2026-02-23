Home

Austin Martin, shot dead while trying to enter Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, was his staunch supporter

New Delhi: 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, of Cameron, North Carolina, was shot dead by the Secret Service while attempting to enter US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The incident occurred on Sunday, February 22, around 1:30 a.m. local time. Austin was found attempting to penetrate the security cordon near the resort’s North Gate. He was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can. US Secret Service agents and local sheriff’s deputies told him to stop and drop the weapon. He dropped the gas can but raised the shotgun to a firing position. Agents then opened fire, killing him on the spot. Trump and Melania Trump were not present at the time of the incident.

Austin Tucker Martin is described as a staunch Trump supporter. But why did he trespass on Trump’s property, equipped with a gun and a fuel can? This, in no uncertain terms, means that he wanted to harm the US President, or maybe even assassinate him. So, let’s work on this theory.

Why did he want to kill Donald Trump?

Initial investigations have revealed that he was deeply upset by the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. According to reports, he sent messages to his colleagues, saying, “Read the Epstein files, evil is real,” and urged people to raise awareness. Those close to him say he believed powerful people were getting away with it and the government was concealing the truth. However, there is no concrete evidence yet that he was part of any larger organization or conspiracy. Investigating agencies are trying to determine whether he was simply angry or was influenced to take such a drastic step.

Austin, a Trump supporter

Interestingly, Martin is said to be a Trump supporter. Those who worked with him say he considered Trump a “strong leader” and spoke of his Christian faith. However, he was also angered by inflation, job difficulties, and the economic hardships of young people. He was still living with his parents and sold pencil sketches for extra income. He had even tried to form a union at his office to get a pay raise, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Terrorist or radicalised youth?

Some social media posts describe him as “radicalized,” but investigating agencies have not yet issued an official statement on whether this was a terrorist attack or an isolated attempt. The FBI is investigating the matter. His family had also reported him missing a day before the incident. A shotgun case was recovered from his car.

