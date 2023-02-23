Home

Australia Announces Change of Student Visa Rules from July 1, to Bring Back Cap on Working Hours for Foreign Students

Student visa work restrictions were relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic and were completely removed in January 2022.

Australia To Change Student Visa Rules From July 1, Work Restrictions To Be Introduced Again. (AFP file photo for representation purpose only)

New Delhi: Starting July 1, Australia is all set to implement new rules of student visa and has also announced its plans to bring back the cap on working hours for international students. Under the new rule, international students will have permission to work for 40 hours to 48 hours per fortnight.

According to an Australian Home Ministry release, the new rules will come into effect from July 1. The ministry also said that they will be extending the duration of the post-study stay for student visa holders. The present arrangement will continue till June 30 to allow students to support themselves financially and have sufficient time to concentrate on their degrees.

“Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic, and completely removed in January 2022 to allow primary and secondary student visa holders to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages. This will end on 30 June 2023,” a notification on the Australian Home Ministry’s website said.

“From 1 July 2023, work restrictions for student visa holders will be re-introduced and capped at the increased rate of 48 hours per fortnight. This ensures that student visa holders are able to focus on obtaining a quality Australian education and qualification, while remaining able to support themselves financially, gain valuable work experience, and contribute to Australia’s workforce needs,” it added.

Student visa work restrictions were relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic and were completely removed in January 2022 to allow primary and secondary student visa holders to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages.

Apart from this, the Australian government has also announced a two-year extension of post-study work rights for international students. However, candidates with select degrees and those pursuing the course where there is a shortage of skills will only be eligible for this extension.

