Australia: Indian National Found Dead In Queensland Floodwaters

An Indian national, whose name is not yet public, perished in a flooding incident close to Mount Isa in Australia.

Canberra (Australia): An Indian national in Australia was found dead in the floodwaters near Mount Isa in Queensland amid inclement weather in the region, the Indian High Commission in Canberra said on Friday.

The Indian mission expressed condolence to the kin of the deceased and said that it is in touch with them for all necessary assistance.

“Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) February 16, 2024

The Indian mission has not revealed the name of the deceased Indian. Further details are awaited in the matter.

Meanwhile, the situation in Queensland remains tense amid severe alerts for rain and thunderstorms.

“Severe Thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Sunshine Coast Council Area. The BOM warns that a severe thunderstorm likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding was detected near Maroochydore and waters off Maroochydore,” the Queensland police said in a statement.

In another incident, the police informed that a woman was found dead in her car which was found submerged in floodwaters near Mount Isa. Queensland police said that the matter is being investigated and urged people to come up with any information that can assist in the investigation.

“Due to recent weather events, flooding is continuing to impact extensive road networks across the Mount Isa district. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, and to never enter flood waters,” the police stated.

