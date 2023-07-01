Home

Australia Legalises MDMA, Magic Mushrooms For Mental Health Treatment; 1st Country In World To Do So

Canberra: In Australia, MDMA and magic mushrooms will be made available for psychiatrists to prescribe to people suffering with some mental health conditions. This makes it first country in the world to legalise the use of psychedelics to treat people.

From Today, July 1, authorized psychiatrists will be able to prescribe the drugs containing MDMA, also known as the party drug ecstasy, to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms, to treat those with treatment-resistant depression.

Authorities in Canada and the United States allow the medical use of one or both of the drugs, but only in clinical trials or with special permits.

New Guidelines For Psychedelic Therapy

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists has established guidelines for the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs. Under the new standards, the drugs may only be administered in a hospital or clinic, where two psychotherapists must attend to the patient for six to eight hours to ensure safety. The organization acknowledges, however, that a shortage of mental health professionals will likely mean that only a limited number of therapists will be able to meet the prescribed conditions.

Experts reaction

The controversial move has been hailed as a game-changer by many scientists and mental health experts. However, others say the move has been too hasty and should not be over-hyped. Experts say there is still the risk of a “bad trip”, which is when the user has an unpleasant experience while under the influence of drugs.

Use of the psychedelics would be carefully monitored and not a case of “take a pill and go away”, said Dr Mike Musker, a mental health researcher at the University of South Australia.

He told AFP news agency that, in the case of MDMA for example, the patient would likely have three treatments over five to eight weeks. Each treatment would last about eight hours, with the therapist staying with the patient the whole time. Prof Rossell, who is leading Australia’s biggest trial on the effects of psilocybin on depression, added that more research was needed to determine the long-term outcomes of the therapy. Mike Musker, a mental health and suicide prevention researcher at the University of South Australia, told AFP that MDMA would be useful for treating post-traumatic stress, while psilocybin can help with depression. He explained that MDMA “gives people a feeling of connectedness and it makes it easier for people to connect with a therapist and also talk about some bad personal experiences”. Psilocybin gives patients a “psycho-spiritual effect, which you wouldn’t get on traditional drugs”, he said, adding that this “might make you feel differently about yourself, and your life… and hopefully, it will make you want to live”. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) shocked many in the medical and science world in February when it reclassified MDMA and psilocybin so they could be used for therapeutic purposes. It declared the drugs “relatively safe” when used in a “medically-controlled environment” for patients “with serious mental health conditions”. Otherwise, both MDMA and psilocybin are illegal in Australia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.