  • Home
  • News
  • Australia shooting: New South Wales town in lockdown after three people shot dead

Australia shooting: New South Wales town in lockdown after three people shot dead

Three people were shot dead in New South Wales town of Eastern Australia. Scroll down to know more.

Published date india.com Updated: January 22, 2026 3:55 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
mass shooting, South Carolina, shooting, Mississippi, USA, Firing, Willie's Bar & Grill, St. Helena Island, gunshot wounds, Beaufort County, Leland, Jackson
(File)

Australia shooting: In a shocking incident from Eastern Australia, three people were shot dead in New South Wales town which has forced the town to go into lockdown. As per a report carried by BBC, local police are now investigating the reported shooting which took place in Lake Cargelligo at about 16:40 local time (05:40 GMT). Also, police have told the public to avoid the area and that local residents should stay inside.

Notably, local reports say that the gunman is still at large.

(More details awaited)

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.