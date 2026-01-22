Home

News

Australia shooting: New South Wales town in lockdown after three people shot dead

Australia shooting: New South Wales town in lockdown after three people shot dead

Three people were shot dead in New South Wales town of Eastern Australia. Scroll down to know more.

(File)

Australia shooting: In a shocking incident from Eastern Australia, three people were shot dead in New South Wales town which has forced the town to go into lockdown. As per a report carried by BBC, local police are now investigating the reported shooting which took place in Lake Cargelligo at about 16:40 local time (05:40 GMT). Also, police have told the public to avoid the area and that local residents should stay inside.

Notably, local reports say that the gunman is still at large.

(More details awaited)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.