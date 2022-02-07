Sydney: Australia is all set to fully reopen its borders to all international visitors from February 21, as long as they’re double-vaccinated, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday. The announcement came just hours after the government’s national security committee was briefed on the latest health advice. “If you are double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia,” he said during a media briefing.Also Read - Delhi, UP Schools for Classes 9 to 12, Colleges to Reopen Today

PM Morrison said, "It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia. The national cabinet has decided today Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on February 21 of this year. We have been progressively opening our borders since November of last year. Those programs have proceeded very successfully."

"Whether it was the programs we had in place with New Zealand or Singapore, and then with Japan and South Korea, opening up to international students and backpackers and economic migrants who are coming to Australia, that will now be extended to international visitors who will be able to return," the prime minister added.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Morrison said he hoped the international borders could open to tourists soon after the success of partial openings to students, backpackers, and skilled migrants.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.