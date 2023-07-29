Home

News

World

Australian Army Helicopter Crash: 4 Feared Dead After MRH90 Goes Down Off Hamilton Island In Queensland

Australian Army Helicopter Crash: 4 Feared Dead After MRH90 Goes Down Off Hamilton Island In Queensland

Earlier in July, a US army tank was caught up in a fiery crash near Rockhampton that left six people in hospital.

Australian Army Helicopter Crash: 4 Feared Dead After MRH90 Goes Down Off Hamilton Island In Queensland

Queensland: An Australian army helicopter has crashed into waters off Hamilton Island in Queensland during a major joint military drill with the US on late Friday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Four people were on board the MRH90 helicopter when it went down at about 10.30pm on Friday, the defence minister, Richard Marles, confirmed.

Trending Now

Marles said the second chopper immediately began a search and rescue operation, which remains underway as of now. Exercise ‘Talisman Sabre’, which has been put on hold in the wake of the accident, was being participated in by helicopter.

“The families of the four aircrew have been notified of this incident and our hopes and our thoughts are very much with the aircrew and their families,” he said. “Our hopes are very much with the efforts of the search and rescue crews as they go about their work right now.”

“These are early days and there will be much more information to be provided about this incident but defence exercises, which are so necessary for the readiness of our defence force, are serious.

As part of ‘Talisman Sabre’, US Marines and Australian soldiers have been conducting exercises together in the Whitsundays, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.Exercise Talisman Sabre is an approximately 30,000-person operation involving 13 countries, including the US, France, and Australia.

The biennial exercise that concentrates on the preparation and execution of a high-end, warfighting scenario is in its tenth year this time, according to New Zealand-based RNZ. Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Tonga are among the Pacific Island nations taking part for the first time.

Earlier in July, a US army tank was caught up in a fiery crash near Rockhampton that left six people in hospital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES