New Delhi: A 36-year-old man allegedly amputated another man’s leg at a park in Australia’s Queensland as part of an “arrangement”. Police said the 66-year-old man bled to death after his leg was cut off.Also Read - Girl Allegedly Strangulated To Death, Semi-Naked Body Found In Delhi's Burari, Probe Underway

A case of murder was registered against the man who used a circular saw to cut off the 66-year-old man’s leg as part of the deal, police said according to a report by The Guardian. Also Read - Amazon, Visa to End Global Dispute Over Credit Card Fees. Details Here

“Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations,” Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter said as per the report. Also Read - Glenn Maxwell to Miss Pakistan Tour, Likely Start of IPL 2022 Due to His Wedding

“Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg. We can say this was not an unprovoked attack,” Hunter said.

It was not exactly known as to what led to the “arrangement” and why the act was carried out.

According to police, the two men drove to the Fitzgerald Park in Queensland’s Innisfail area at 4 am on Saturday. They sat there for 20 minutes and the 36-year-old allegedly chopped off the 66-year-old’s leg below the knee part using the battery-powered saw. After this, the 36-year-old helped the older man to return to the car and he left the scene.

Around 4.30 am, passersby found the 66-year-old near the car lying in a pool of blood. Emergency services were informed immediately but he died before it arrived.

The 36-year-old was later arrested by police and was booked on murder charges.