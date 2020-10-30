New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, an Australian man is fighting attempts to have his American bulldog “destroyed” after it bit his Tinder date that left her with a serious injury on her face. Also Read - Australian Man Charged Rs 48.56 Lakh For Single Bottle of Beer at Manchester Hotel, Read Tweets

Joshua Walker, a 28-year-old resident of Perth, has accepted most of the charges levied by the woman but has opposed the application to have his pet dog Texas “destroyed”. Also Read - 'Heartbreaking': tennis stars lament potential end of Hopman Cup

Joshua came in contact with the woman on Tinder, and later met her for drinks on last Christmas. Then they went to Joshua’s place, according to reports. Joshua asked her to wait until he had secured his dog Texas outside before she could enter his home. Also Read - Serena in inspirational message to working mums

The Perth Magistrates Court was told that the woman put her hand out to Texas “to sniff” but it jumped and bit her face.

As per prosecutor Tim Houweling, a “chunk” was bitten off from the woman’s face and she was left with a “hole”. She required 21 stitches and had to undergo plastic surgery.

As per the report published in ABC News, Tim Houweling also said that Texas was unregistered and Joshua Walker had not provided the dog’s microchip details to his local council.

Owing to the dangerous attack by the dog on the woman, the council was “seeking to have the dog destroyed to ensure it was removed from the community.”

Joshua Walker has accepted almost every other fact of the case, his lawyer Alex Smith said. However, Joshua did not agree with the fact that the woman was bitten after she put her hand out to Texas. Instead, Joshua said that “she had lent over the dog.”

As per Alex Smith, Joshua has also denied that Texas “mauled and chomped” the woman on her cheek, as she claimed in her statement. Instead, Texas bit her just once, he said, adding that Joshua immediately took her to a hospital for treatment after the attack.

Joshua Walker has opposed the application to have Texas “destroyed,” Alex Smith told the court, and added that the dog is “missing” at the moment. The matter has been reported to the local ranger.

“If Texas is found he wants to retain ownership,” he was quoted saying.

Tim Houweling, meanwhile, has urged the court to impose a penalty on Joshua Walker in view of the attack. Joshua Walker will return to court next month to be sentenced.