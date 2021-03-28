Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday extended greetings to his “good friend” and Indian Counterpart PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Holi. He also praised India for doing a “tremendous job” in making COVID-19 vaccines that are helping the broader world combat the pandemic. Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre, States Have Big Holi Benefits For Govt Employees | Check Details Here

"Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison tweeted. He also wrote "Holi ki shubhkamnayein" in Hindi. He also posted a video message on Twitter and noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. He said that this year even though the pandemic will still affect the festival, people can "look to the future with much greater confidence".

India is doing a “tremendous job” in making COVID-19 vaccines that are helping the broader world, he said. Under India’s Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world — from immediate neighbours to nations in Latin America and Africa — and is a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility. More than 58 million Made in India coronavirus vaccine doses have reached about 70 countries in recent weeks.

“We will continue to chart out a way forward together,” Morrison said. “In a spirit of unity, I wish you all a very happy Holi,” the Australian Prime Minister said. Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)