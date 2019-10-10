Stockholm: Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish author, and Peter Handke, an Austrian writer, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Swedish Academy announced at a ceremony in Stockholm.

The two Nobel Prizes in literature were announced after the 2018 literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that rocked the Swedish Academy. Handke won this year’s prize, while Tokarczuk won the 2018 prize, which had been postponed for a year because of the scandal.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/CeKNz1oTSB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

Handke, 76, won the prize “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.”

The #NobelPrize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.” pic.twitter.com/rZa1NEFMuO — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

57-year-old Tokarczuk, was recognized “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,” according to the judges’ citation.

The #NobelPrize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.” pic.twitter.com/ebU6claM8v — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019

The Nobel in Literature is the fourth prize awarded so far this year. On Wednesday, the Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to a trio of scientists for their work in developing lithium-ion batteries.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 was on Tuesday jointly awarded to Canadian-American James Peebles ‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology’, and to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘for discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star’.

On Monday, the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was won by William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel Prize is a set of esteemed prizes that were instituted by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in his last will and testament in 1895. These are a set of annual international awards which are given in Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Peace by Swedish and Norwegian institutions. These awards were first awarded in 1901.