Avoid ‘double standards’: NSA Doval makes big statement in Russia in fight against terrorism

Addressing an international security forum in Moscow, Ajit Doval called for unified and decisive action against terrorism amid rising global geopolitical tensions.

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NSA Ajit Doval with Russia Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu (PTI image)

Moscow: In a significant global development, National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval on Thursday called for decisive global action against terrorism and asserted that there can be no “double standards” in combating the threat while addressing an international security forum in Moscow, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Notably, Doval was participating in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters held in the Russian capital. For those unversed, the visit of the top Indian diplomat to Russia comes amid a fragile geopolitical environment marked by the continuing conflict in West Asia, growing concerns over maritime security along key global trade routes, and intensifying competition among major powers in the evolving multipolar world order.

What Indian Embassy in Moscow said on NSA Doval’s Russia visit?

“The meeting was hosted by Mr. Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation,” the embassy said in a post on X, adding that the forum deliberated on the “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World”.

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“(The) NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action,” the embassy said.

Doval also “highlighted the urgent need for reforms in the structures and institutions set up after the end of the Second World War in 1945 to make them effective in dealing with contemporary international security threats”.

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“The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South,” it said.

What NSA Doval said on West Asia crisis in Russia?

Referring to the situation in West Asia, Doval was quoted as saying it was essential to ensure “the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea”.

On the sidelines of the forum, NSA Doval held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Shoigu, the Indian Embassy said in another post.

“During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation in the areas of defence, security, energy, and trade-economic ties,” it said.