New Delhi: Anyone who suffered a severe reaction to the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine should avoid the second dose, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, issuing detailed guidelines on how people with histories of allergies should proceed. It defined ‘severe allergic reaction’ as needing the medication epinephrine or treatment in a hospital. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs PAK Streaming Live Cricket Match

The top US health body said people with severe allergies to food, pets, latex or environmental conditions as well as people with allergies to oral medication or a family history of severe allergic reactions could still get vaccinated.

Notably, America has so far approved two coronavirus vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — under emergency use authorizations.

The US is hoping to vaccinate 20 million people by December end, comprising healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents. The average American can expect to get a shot in the “second quarter” of next year, according to Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Around 3 million Pfizer shots are out in the first round of shipments. The government is holding back the second dose to ensure that people who got the first shots get the second round. Apart from this total first round of 6.4 million doses, an extra 500,000 doses are being kept for any emergency. States are getting vaccine doses based on population 18 and older