From battlefield to final resting journey: Ali Khamenei’s body could be taken to country Iran fought for eight years

New Delhi: The same Iraq that fought one of the fiercest wars with Iran for eight long years, a conflict that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and left generations in both countries bearing its scars, is now being discussed as the country where the body of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, could be taken after his death. The report has gained widespread global attention.
The Iran–Iraq War, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, is considered to be one of the most devastating conflicts in the history of the Middle East. In 1980, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein launched an invasion of Iran. One of the primary reasons was the 1979 Iranian Revolution, as Saddam feared its revolutionary ideology could spread to Iraq’s Shiite-majority regions.
Iran-backed Shia organizations and political groups hold a strong presence from Baghdad to Najaf and Karbala. This is the reason why Iraq is no longer viewed merely as Iran’s neighboring country but also as a key part of Tehran’s religious and strategic sphere of influence.
This is why reports about taking the body of one of the most prominent Shia leaders to Najaf and Karbala have attracted attention. These two holy cities in Iraq are among the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Shia Muslims around the world.
Taking a deceased leader’s body to Najaf and Karbala carries deep religious symbolism. It associates the individual with Shia history, martyrdom, and the legacy of the Imams. As a result, the funeral transcends a personal or national ceremony and becomes a broader religious event for the global Shia community. Such a move would also reinforce the perception of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a leading figure for Shia Muslims worldwide.
The move would also carry a political message. It would underscore Iran’s leadership role within the Shia world and signal, both domestically and across the region, that Khamenei’s legacy extends beyond Iran and is closely tied to the wider Shia community.
More than just the story of a funeral procession, it reflects the shifting political landscape of the Middle East, evolving regional alliances, and the unexpected turns of history. The relationship between Iran and Iraq, once defined by a devastating war, has evolved to a point where religious ties and shared political interests have created a new chapter despite the memories of past hostility.
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