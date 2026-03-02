Home

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, injured in US-Israel strikes, dies

Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei's death.

New Delhi: Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has passed away. According to Iranian state media, she was injured in the US and Israeli attacks two days ago and died during treatment. Khamenei and several members of his family were also killed in these attacks. Mansoureh married Khamenei in 1964. She always remained out of public life and was rarely seen at any government events.

The US and Israel have not separately confirmed the deaths of other members of Khamenei’s family. However, Iranian state media has consistently stated that several members of his family were killed in the attacks. Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei’s death. Khamenei has been Iran’s top political and religious leader since 1989.

Khamenei’s daughter and son-in-law were also killed. Khamenei’s compound was attacked with 30 missiles, killing 40 commanders, including his daughter-in-law, and other family members. Khamenei’s wife, Mansoura Khojasteh, is the daughter of Mohammad Esmail Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, a prominent businessman in Mashhad. Her brother, Hassan, was a former deputy director of Iran’s state-run TV and radio network, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

