Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, Speaker Ghalibaf moved to tears during former Iran Supreme leader Khamenei’s funeral ceremony; Watch

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/ayatollah-khamenei-funeral-ceremony-iranian-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi-speaker-ghalibaf-moved-to-tears-during-event-watch-mehbooba-mufti-salman-khurshid-also-present-iran-war-8465007/ Copy

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo/IranianStateMedia/IRIB)

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremony was held in Tehran on Friday. The popular leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28 this year. According to Fars News, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony of Khamenei, as mourning ceremonies began for the late leader.

Why did Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Ghalibaf become emotional?

As per a Fars News report, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian stated, “We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader.” “Exactly at 6 a.m. tomorrow, the doors of Tehran’s Prayer Grounds will open; there will be no opening before 6.””People should plan to arrive at the Prayer Grounds starting from this hour.”

Also Read: Trump and Netanyahu hold phone call, agree to meet in the US soon

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony conducted on Friday. Sharing a post on X, the Embassy of Iran in India wrote, “Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”The image shared by the embassy featured People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who heads the party’s foreign affairs department, along with several others.According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, arrived to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cries during the farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/i4DC5OgM2y — Raz Zimmt (@RZimmt) July 3, 2026

Farewell ceremonies will be held at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla prayer hall in Tehran on July 4-5, followed by funeral procession ceremony in Tehran on July 6. Another funeral procession ceremony will take place in Iran’s Qom city on July 7. The final funeral ceremony will be held in Mashhad on July 9, followed by burial at the holy shrine of Imam Reza, Tasnim news agency reported.

Indian Political and Religious Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/8dohLNwA6n — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 3, 2026

Who attended the ceremony?

According to Press TV, foreign dignitaries included Turkmenistan’s chairman of the People’s Council, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. Parliament speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, the president of Egypt’s Senate, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and Oman’s parliament speaker also attended.

Also Read: ‘I stopped eight wars’: Trump repeats claim he ended India-Pakistan conflict, says he threatened a 200% tariff

Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.@MEAIndia… pic.twitter.com/4TwhWINdQZ — Bihar Lok Bhavan (@GovernorBihar) July 3, 2026

Other attendees included Shanghai Cooperation Council Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, the secretary general of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, the deputy secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and delegations from several other countries