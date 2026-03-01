  • Home
Ayatollah Khamenei is Dead: Donald Trump says ‘one of the most evil people in history’ is killed, calls it greatest chance for Iranians to reclaim their country

Donald Trump on Sunday said that Iran faces a turning point after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, urging citizens to reclaim their country.

US-Israel War On Iran: Amid the ongoing airstrikes and reports of Iran’s supreme leader’s death, US President Donald Trump on Sunday early in the morning announced that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, terming it the greatest chance for the people of the Middle East country to reclaim control of their nation. He also warned that the military strikes by the US will continue, saying that ‘heavy and pinpoint bombing’ would continue ‘as long as necessary’ to achieve ‘peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.’

