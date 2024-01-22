Pran Pratishtha ‘Coincidence’: Lord Hanuman Statue, Largest Indoor Statue In US, Reaches New Jersey | WATCH

New Jersey: The historic day of Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is here, and celebrations have been happening worldwide since last week to mark the occasion. Ahead of the grand ceremony, a huge 25-feet statue of Lord Hanuman arrived at the Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Culture Centre in New Jersey’s Monroe on Sunday (Local Time). Suryanarayana Maddula, the Chairman of the temple, stated that it was a remarkable coincidence that the statue of the greatest devotee of Lord Ram arrived in New Jersey just a day before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“Today is a great day in the history of Monroe at Om Sri Sai Balaji temple. Hanuman ji came all the way from India. It is a single stone 25 feet long. Ram Ji is arriving in Ayodhya today. The Hanuman temple will be ready by the end of this year and this statue will be erected there,” ANI quoted Suryanarayana Maddula as saying.

Largest Indoor Statue In US

The 25-foot-long statue is weight 15 ton and is made up of single stone. Notably, it is the largest indoor statue in the whole of the US.

“It is a huge milestone for us that the ceremony is taking place at Ram Janmabhoomi. Lord Hanuman is a big devotee of Lord Ram. We have made this temple with the traits of both North and South India,” ANI quoted one of the members of the centre.

“We are very happy that this 15-tonne statue has arrived here at the same time when Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place in Ayodhya,” another member added.

Pran Pratishtha Celebration In US

Celebrations are everywhere in the United States and the Hindu community there is all geared up to celebrate the historic day with almost a dozen events planned across the country.

Several events are lined up across the US that will happen at the same time as the ceremony in India happens.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya.

Notably, the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. While the ‘Prayaschit’ and Karmakuti puja were performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17.

On January 18, Ram Lalla’s idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

