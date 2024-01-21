Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Billboards Celebrating Ram Temple In Atlanta, US Goes Viral | Check Here

A video has gone viral where scenes from the city of Atlanta are shown celebrating Lord Ram Temple grand ceremony in Ayodhya.

Atlanta: A video has emerged showing the city of Atlanta, which lies in the United States, where the city can be lighted with billboards showing ‘Celebrating Ram Temple in Ayodhya’. Another billboard talks about the Shri Ram Lala Murti Pran Pratistha.

As a pristine and gilded Ayodhya awaited Lord Ram to return to his birthplace and take his throne on Monday, several sitting ministers in New Zealand sent out congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying it was his leadership that made the construction of the Ram Temple possible after a prolonged wait of 500 years.

New Zealand’s Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, said, “Jai Shri Ram…I wish to congratulate everyone in India, including PM Modi, as it was his leadership that made this construction (Ram Temple) possible after 500 years. The temple is majestic and built to last another 1000 years.” while speaking to news afency ANI,

Viral Video:

Check out the images from the video:

Indians In Houston Organise Tesla Light Show Ahead of Ram Mandir Event

Barely hours away from the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, enthusiastic devotees here have arranged an awe-inspiring and innovative Tesla car light show dedicated to Lord Ram. Over 100 Tesla car owners, calling themselves “Ramji ki Gilahariyan of Greater Houston”, gathered at Shri Guruvayurappan Krishna Temple for the light show on Friday evening, attracting hundreds of Ram Bhakts and passersby in the neighbourhood.

The cars had a giant-sized Ram Rath in the backdrop, with a life-size temple oil painting and loud music of “Jai Sri Ram” giving the place a divine look and feel of being at the temple.

Tesla Car drivers use a key feature wherein the headlights can be programmed to off and on at the same time.

Soon after the beautiful light show, they assembled at the temple for aarti, joined by other bhakts who sang resounding bhajans dedicated to Lord Rama and Krishna and distributed Prasad amongst the devotees. According to the organisers of the Tesla Light Show, participating car owners had to register for the event in advance.

“We requested all the Ram Bhakts to register for the show, acknowledge and sign the waiver form, to provide vehicle plate numbers for security reasons. Everybody who registered got a magnetic decal or sticker for their car along with a screen-printed T-shirt of Ayodhya temple.”

The cars were lined up in such a way that when drones took pictures, an unusual letter of “RAM” in red illuminated the surroundings.

