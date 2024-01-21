Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community Organises ‘Bhajan-Kirtan’ In Taiwan On ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Eve | VIDEO

The events, organized the Indian diaspora in Taiwan and the dedicated efforts of ISKCON Taiwan, witnessed the Indian community coming together on the eve of the Ram Mandir consecration.

Image: X (Former Twitter)

Ram Mandir Inauguration: The Indian diaspora in Taiwan Sunday held celebrations on the eve of the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Indians living in this South Asian nation revelled in a joyous celebration as they held ‘Bhajan-Kirtan’ programmes to mark the momentous occasion.

Two distinct events, organized the Indian diaspora in Taiwan and the dedicated efforts of ISKCON Taiwan, witnessed the Indian community coming together on the eve of the Ram Mandir consecration and engaging in religious rituals.

#WATCH | Indian community in Taiwan celebrates the pranpratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya that will be held tomorrow, 22nd January 2024. Two events were organized on the eve of the occasion – one by the Indian diaspora in Taiwan and another by ISKCON Taiwan. The events comprised… pic.twitter.com/AFxDYmYlDX — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Taiwan said they will livestream the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in a bid to allow devotees to witness the grand event and allows members of the community to participate remotely in the auspicious proceedings.

Highlighting the significance of these celebrations, Manhar Singh Yadav, DG of ITA (India-Taiwan Association), actively participated in the community events and expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Taiwan “for their unwavering efforts to stay connected with their roots and wholeheartedly engage in various Indian celebrations.”

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Prime Minister Modi will perform rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ while a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main Vedic rituals.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

The entire temple city is drenched in religious fervour with its streets filled with strains of songs such as ‘Ram Aayenge’ and ‘Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as devotees wait eagerly for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple tomorrow.

Ram Lalla idol placed in sanctum sanctorum

Earlier, the new Ram Lalla idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone, was installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Measuring 51 inches in length and weighing a hefty 1.5 tonnes, the majestic Ram Lalla idol, has been sculpted by Mysuru-bases sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

(With inputs from agencies)

