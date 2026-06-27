Azaan banned! This country plans to ban Islamic call to prayer, fears of turning into a ‘suburb of Islamabad’, not Pakistan, China, Iran but…

Denmark Plans Azaan Ban: Denmark has revived plans for a nationwide ban on Azaan - Islamic call to prayer, amid growing anxieties over ‘Islamisation’ in the country.

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Azaan banned! This country plans to ban Islamic call to prayer, fears of turning into a ‘suburb of Islamabad’, not Pakistan, China, Iran but… | Image: AI

Denmark Fears Turning Into A ‘Suburb Of Islamabad’: Amid rising concerns over ‘Islamisation’, Denmark has renewed its proposal to ban the Azaan – Islamic call to prayer, across the country, The Daily Mail reported. The country’s immigration minister Morten Bodskov announced the plan, emphasising that most parts of the country have come to feel like ‘a suburb of Islamabad’. Bodskov told Ritzau that ‘Islamisation’ in Denmark was becoming more visible in public spaces.

Why Is Denmark Planning the Ban?

Notably, the Muslim community accounts for around 5 percent Denmark’s population. The community is the largest minority in the country.

“The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,” the Leftist leader of the Social Democrats party said.

The remark comes as Denmark tightens its immigration policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Earlier this year, the country imposed a ban on the Islamic full-face veil in public places, asking schools and colleges to remove prayer rooms.

“It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you have ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark,” Bodskov said.

Denmark’s Push To Ban The Azaan

It is to be noted that such proposals are not new for the country as it previously tried banning azaan in public places. However, the proposal never moved to the Parliament stage.

Parts of the European country have already banned azaan. Copenhagen’s strict noise regulations prevent Mosques from announcing azaan via loudspeakers. The Grand Mosque of Copenhagen is restricted from conducting an outdoor call to prayer.

However, a nationwide ban on a religious practice outright is likely to invite legal challenges. Denmark’s Constitution protects the right to public worship, and such a move is bound to raise concerns of violation of fundamental protections.

Bodskov said the government will first study whether a nationwide ban on azaan is possible without violating constitutional protections for religious freedom.

However, critics warned that the proposal targets only one faith, saying that it could infringe on religious liberty. Anti-immigrant sentiment has increased across parts of Europe in recent years. Normal Islamic practices such as Azaan and Hijab, are facing greater scrutiny.