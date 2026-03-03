Home

B-2 Spirit vs B-1B Lancer bombers: How US used the stealth bombers in Operation Epic Fury against Iran?

The B-2 Spirit and the B-1B Lancer bombers of the US have been used by Donald Trump in their first attack on Iran.

B-2 Spirit and the B-1B Lancer bombers: In a big development in the Iran, Israel and US conflict, the opening phase of the campaign has sent a clear message to the enemies of US-Israel alliance that the it is only the beginning of the end. In the recent development, the back-to-back use of the B-2 Spirit and the B-1B Lancer, aircraft built for very different missions, showed how Washington paired stealth with heavy striking power. Reflecting a plan that combined precision and power in the first blows of the operation, the attack of the US forces showed massive attack capabilities. Here are all the details you need to know about difference between B-2 Spirit and the B-1B Lancer bombers of the US.

How are B-2 bombers different from B-1B Lancer bombers?

Built by Northrop Grumman, the B-2 Spirit bombers are designed to penetrate dense air defence networks. As per the US Air Force, the bombers are capable of striking heavily defended targets and can deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons. Moreover, due to its low observable design, it reduces radar detection, allowing it to reach hardened facilities that are difficult to attack. Most importantly, the B-2 bombers were used against hardened ballistic missile infrastructure during US’s Operation Epic Fury against Iran, highlighting their role in hitting protected and strategic sites.

What’s special about B-1B Lancer bombers?

Manufactured by Boeing, the B-1B Lancer serves a different purpose with its long-range, supersonic bombing capabilities. The US Air Force states that the B-1B blends speed, range and payload carries the largest conventional payload in its inventory, with up to 75,000 pounds of ordnance. During the operation, it struck deep targets linked to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Will Donald Trump’s US send troops to Iran?

On the question of whether the US will send its troops to Iran, US President Donald Trump has not ruled out sending US troops into Iran “if necessary” in a further move away from his earlier opposition to getting involved in wars abroad. ​

“Like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it”, the US President told the New York Post.

The US President said it could happen “if they were necessary”, but “I’ll say ‘probably don’t need them’”. ​

The remark given by the US President about possible troop involvement in the conflict came as the Central Command reported on X that four members of US forces have died as of Monday, a report carried by news agency IANS said.

When will US’s Operation Epic Fury end?

US President Donald Trump told the Post in the interview published on Monday that Operation Epic Fury is going “way ahead of schedule” and “is going to go pretty quickly”. ​

