Baba Vanga’s 2026 alien prediction back in spotlight after Trump’s UFO files order

Is Baba Vanga’s 2026 prediction of an alien encounter coming true? Trump’s UFO decision fuels speculation

In light of US President Donald Trump’s order to release UFO and UAP government documentation, the chilling predictions of Baba Vanga have resurfaced online. For 2026, Baba Vanga predicted that a massive spaceship would enter Earth’s atmosphere, thus proving we are not alone. With the U.S. government now reopening the debate regarding aliens, speculation across social media is ramping up online.

Baba Vanga was born and raised in Bulgaria. She died of natural causes at 86 years old in 1996. At age 12, Baba lost vision as a result of an accident. After losing her vision, she developed an extraordinary ability to see through her other senses and be able to predict many significant events in the world, such as the downfall of the Soviet Union and the 9/11 attacks in the USA.

She was even known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans. Several people across the country believe her predictions. Supporters are claiming that she made a prophecy that the first alien contact with Earth will happen in November 2026. They say that she foresaw that a “huge ship” would arrive on Earth and provide definitive evidence for the existence of aliens, but she did not indicate what the ship’s purpose would be.

Could newly declassified documents reveal hidden truths about extraterrestrials?

Reports indicate that Baba Vanga has stated that the year 2026 will be a catalyst for changes in how AI has an impact on our daily lives and will begin to operate outside human governance. This individual’s prediction fits well with what has been discussed at conferences and other forums regarding AI’s rapid growth over the past few years, as well as ongoing concerns about the impact of AI on society and related to the safety and ethics associated with AI.

Are conspiracy theories fueling the viral buzz around this prediction?

Despite the fact that Baba Vanga did not keep any written records, a large number of her predictions have been shared primarily through accounts from her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, as well as through accounts from her followers after she died in 1996. Critics of Baba’s predictions assert that they have been frequently misinterpreted or inflated over the years. For many years now, both the U.S. government and Pentagon officials have publicly stated that there is no concrete evidence that either extraterrestrials or UFOs exist; however, after former President Barack Obama said in a February 14 interview that aliens exist. This statement of Obama was criticized by Trump as claiming that Obama had revealed ‘classified information.’

What exactly did Trump order regarding the release of UFO files?

After this interview, Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon to release documents pertaining to ‘alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs). ‘

It is also reported that Trump will soon have a press conference in which he has written remarks about what the government knows about life from other worlds. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

