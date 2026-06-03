Bad news for China and Pakistan as fourth Sudarshan S-400 squadron arrives in India from Russia

India strengthens its strategic air defence with the arrival of the fourth S-400 squadron from Russia, set for imminent deployment.

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S-400 air defence system- File image

S-400 air defence system: In a significant enhancement to India’s aerial shield, the fourth squadron of the potent S-400 long-range air defence system has arrived in the country via sea from Russia. This critical acquisition marks a major step forward in bolstering India’s integrated air defence network, ensuring the military is better equipped to neutralize high-speed aerial threats across long distances with precision and reliability. For those unversed, the Sudarshan played a huge role in thwarting the Pakistan Air Force’s capabilities during Operation Sindoor, where it secured the longest recorded surface-to-air kill by bringing down a high-value Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft flying at over 300 km.

Update on S-400 air defence system

This delivery represents the latest installment of a landmark 2018 agreement to procure five squadrons of the advanced platform. While the initial three squadrons were successfully inducted two years ago, the arrival of the final two units faced logistical delays linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With this fourth squadron now securely in Indian territory, it is slated for imminent deployment in key operational sectors, bringing the nation closer to completing its strategic defensive modernization.

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The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has already cleared the acquisition of five more squadrons of the S-400s. India is also working on an indigenous programme, codenamed Project Kusha, to develop its own air defence systems capable of shooting down enemy drones at similar ranges as the Russian system.

The fifth squadron of the S-400 air defence mission system is expected to reach India in the next few months. Indian defence major Solar Industries has been involved in the project as a development cum production partner.

NSA Doval meets Russian deputy PM Manturov in Moscow

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow and held talks on key areas, including defence and energy. The meeting took place on Thursday, against a fragile geopolitical backdrop marked by continuing conflict in West Asia, concerns over maritime security in key global trade routes and sharpening competition among major powers over the emerging multipolar world order.

ALSO READ: Bad news for Pakistan as India plans to buy more S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia

Doval on Wednesday landed in Moscow, where he later participated in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters. He separately held meetings with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and later with Manturov.

(With inputs from agencies)