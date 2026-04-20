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Bad news for Donald Trump and Putin as Japan enters defense sector, aims to become new global arms hub, China likely to...

Bad news for Donald Trump and Putin as Japan enters defense sector, aims to become new global arms hub, China likely to…

The Sanae Takaichi-led Japanese government is reportedly easing regulations to simplify the process of selling military equipment and weapons.

Bad news for Donald Trump and Putin as Japan enters defense sector

New Delhi: Japan, the nation that is known for its pacifist stance, is now making a significant shift in its defense policy. According to the reports, the country is preparing to enter the global weapons market after maintaining strict restrictions on arms exports for decades. The Sanae Takaichi-led Japanese government is reportedly easing regulations to simplify the process of selling military equipment and weapons. This move could position Japan as a major defense supplier.

It is important to note that the change comes at a time when global demand for weapons is rapidly increasing due to rising conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Here are some of the key details:

The Russia–Ukraine War and rising tensions in West Asia have increased pressure on global arms supplies.

The United States has a large backlog of defense orders, pushing many countries to look for alternative suppliers.

Several nations are now turning toward Japan to ensure timely access to weapons and defense equipment.

Japan is aiming to capitalize on this opportunity and establish itself as a reliable supplier.

Japan’s new policy has raised concerns in China.

Beijing has warned Japan to exercise caution, stating that such moves could disrupt regional balance.

Ukraine sees this shift as an opportunity.

The two countries are planning cooperation in areas such as drone technology and advanced defense systems.

Japan’s broader goal is to reduce its dependence on the United States and build an independent defense supply chain.

Notably, Japan’s defense budget has now touched approximately USD 60 billion. Companies like Toshiba are hiring new employees and creating dedicated export divisions, while Mitsubishi Electric is expanding its presence across Asia, Europe, and the United States, focusing on new partnerships.

Expanding Reach from the Philippines to Poland

Japan is now also planning to expand its arms exports from Philippines to countries like Poland. These nations are also looking to reduce their dependence on the United States and Europe. Poland believes that cooperation with Japan will help both countries better meet their defense requirements.

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