Bad news for India as Yemen’s Houthis announce blockade around Bab el-Mandeb Strait; here’s how it may impact India

As Houthi rebels retaliate against Saudi Arabia by threatening the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, India faces potential oil price hikes and export bottlenecks across critical sea lanes.

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Bab el-Mandeb crisis (Representational image)

Bab el-Mandeb Strait update: A fresh maritime flashpoint off the coast of Yemen threatens to send economic shockwaves all the way to New Delhi. With Houthi rebels declaring an immediate sea embargo against Saudi Arabia at the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital area of global shipping is now on line and India’s core trade routes find themselves caught squarely in the crosshairs.

What is happening around Bab el-Mandeb and Red Sea?

The retaliatory move by the Iran-backed group follows a series of Saudi blockades and airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport. Describing the ban as a policy of “an eye for an eye,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed that commercial and naval targets linked to the Kingdom face immediate interdiction.

By putting a stranglehold on the Bab el-Mandeb, a narrow geographic bottleneck that connects the Red Sea to the Suez Canal and handles 12 percent of total world trade, the conflict effectively disrupts a critical bridge between Asian supply chains and European markets.

Also read: Will India gain from lower crude oil prices as the US-Iran Hormuz pact gets signed? Explained

How will Bab el-Mandeb disruption impact India?

The geopolitical spillover comes at a delicate time, as security across nearby West Asian chokepoints, including the Strait of Hormuz, remains deeply unstable amid recent rise in tensions between the US and Iran. For India, the fallout near the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint exposes vulnerability across two crucial economic fronts:

Energy Security & Inflationary Pressures: India imports well over 90 percent of its crude oil requirements, relying heavily on West Asian energy corridors. Any disruption in the Red Sea passage tends to rapidly inflate global oil prices, expanding India’s import bill.

Export Delays to European Markets: The Bab el-Mandeb Strait acts as a primary thoroughfare for Indian goods bound for Europe. Blockades force cargo vessels to bypass the Red Sea altogether and undertake the significantly longer voyage around the African continent, causing severe transit delays and driving up freight expenses for Indian exporters

Senior Houthi official warns Saudi’s ‘valuable’ targets within range over Sanaa airport row Sanaa

A senior Houthi official recently warned that Saudi Arabia’s “valuable targets” are within range of the group’s forces, and that the Houthis are prepared to “pay the highest price” to end what it calls a blockade imposed on Yemen.

Abdullah Al-Naami, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, told Lebanon-based broadcaster Al Mayadeen that Sanaa International Airport would receive flights “from all countries,” and cautioned that any Saudi attempt to prevent flights to or from the airport would trigger “a comprehensive response.”

(With inputs from agencies)