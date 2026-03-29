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Bad news for Indians as US tightens rules for visa holders; Stricter screening process to come into effect from...

Bad news for Indians as US tightens rules for visa holders; Stricter screening process to come into effect from…

New visa rules for Indians living in the United States will come into effect from March 30. One of the major rule change includes stricter screening of social media accounts of applicants during background checks

Stricter steps will be taken as part of an effort to use more data in visa decisions.

The United States is set to bring in stricter visa screening rules from March 30. According to the State Department, the consulate will bring H-1B and several other visa category applicants under stricter checks, including reviewing social media activity.

Who will be affected by the new visa change rules?

The new process applies to a group of non-immigrant visas handled at the US consulates abroad. These include A-3, C-3 domestic workers, G-5, H-3 trainees, H-4 dependents of H-3, K, Q, R, S, T, and U visa categories.

According to officials, stricter steps will be taken as part of an effort to use more data in visa decisions. “The Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security or public safety. We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants,” they said.

The change comes on the heels of measures introduced for student and exchange visas (FMJ) in June 2025 and for H-1B workers and their dependents in December 2025.

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What are the changes?

Now, applicants will be required to make their social media accounts public. Consular officers will examine online content, activity, and other digital records during their background checks.

In an official statement, the department also said that to facilitate this process, all applicants are required to set their social media accounts to public or open. From March 30, applicants in these categories will undergo online presence checks as part of their visa process at US consulates worldwide.

The changes will come into effect from Monday (March 30).

Why has there been a change in visa decisions?

According to the State Department, the move is aimed at strengthening security checks, with the department stating that it uses “all available information” to identify applicants who may be inadmissible or pose risks to national security or public safety.

The United States will expand its screening process for visa applicants, including those applying for H-1B visas, by requiring a broader review of their online presence and mandating public access to social media profiles, the State Department said in an official announcement.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the State Department said, stressing the need for vigilance in ensuring applicants do not intend to harm US interests. In its statement, the state department stressed that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must clearly demonstrate their eligibility and intent to comply with visa conditions.

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