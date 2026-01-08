Home

Bad news for Trump as China unveils deadliest weapon that can easily wipe out drone swarms from 3 km away, more powerful than US’Leonidas; its name is…

The weapon system's developer, state-owned defense contractor Norinco, revealed some information about it for the first time.

Fighting directly on the battlefield was traditional for many years; however, with advances in technology, the manner in which wars are fought has changed significantly. Today, many wars are fought with advanced technologies.

China is one of the world’s leaders in developing new and more complex weapon systems. Many media reports state that China has an extensive arsenal of advanced and powerful weapons available for use by the Chinese military. As part of this series, China has also developed a weapon capable of destroying drone swarms within a range of up to 3 kilometers.

According to the South China Morning Post report, the developer of China’s new high-power microwave drone defense technology claims that it has a longer range than its US military counterpart.

China’s massive military parade in September featured the truck-mounted Hurricane 3000. The weapon system’s developer, state-owned defense contractor Norinco, revealed some information about it for the first time.

According to Yu Jianjun, an expert from China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), who spoke with the media via Shanghai-based News Agency Guancha, stated that the Hurricane 3000 has an effective intercept distance of over 3 km (1.86 miles) against small drones as well as drone swarms. He claimed that this capability is what sets the weapon apart from others.

It’s important to remember that the Hurricane 3000 system debuted alongside the Hurricane 2000 system at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2024. Another powerful microwave weapon system with a two-kilometer range is the Hurricane 2000. The Hurricane 2000 can detect, track, jam, and neutralize lightweight and small drones. The Hurricane 2000 is also a high‑power microwave weapon system with a range of two kilometers.

The Hurricane 3000 is a much larger and more powerful version. Yu Jianjun claims that it has improved its technical factors, such as automation, fighting endurance, tracking, and detection.

“The Hurricane 3000 represents a comprehensive upgrade in combat performance compared to the Hurricane 2000. Its interception range against small and light unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and UAV swarms exceeds 3km, placing it at the forefront of similar equipment both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, its detection, tracking, and sustained combat capabilities, as well as its fully automated combat capabilities, have all been significantly improved,” Yu Jianjun, an expert from China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), was quoted as saying to the Chinese military media outlet, as cited by The Independent.

According to Yu Jianjun, once the radar detects and tracks the moving object, electro-optical sensors will be employed for precise visual identification. When the radar and visual identification systems come together to identify and lock onto a target, the system will use high-powered microwave radiation through the antenna panels to disable that target immediately. In addition, the Hurricane 3000 is the newest component of a multi-layered air defense system against drones, which also includes missiles and laser weapons.

