Bad news for US, Israel as Iran nears BIG deal to buy anti-ship missiles from China amid Trump’s strike plan

When President Trump is planning military strikes on Iran, the country is nearing to close the deal with China to buy anti-ship missiles. Scroll down to know more.

Iran is nearing a deal with China for buying the advanced airship missiles, as reported by Reuters. This comes after the United States deployed military forces near the coast of Iran when the tensions between the two countries were growing rapidly. The proposal of agreement revolves around the Chinese-made CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles. These missiles reportedly have a great range of almost 290 kilometres.

What are CM-302 missiles?

These are supersonic anti-ship missiles which cover a long range of almost 290 kilometres. The date of delivery has not been mentioned, but the sources of Reuters stated that this can significantly increase the capability of Iran to target the naval assets in the region.

Reuters reported that the negotiations for the missiles began almost two years ago between Tehran and Beijing, but increased greatly after the Iran-Israel conflict. The discussions elevated further last summer, as told by seniors from Iran.

Iran-Israel Conflict 2025

The 12-day war began on June 13, 2025, when Israel launched severe military strikes against Iran. The involvement of over 200 Israeli jets led to hitting over 100 regions in Iran that were in the vicinity of residential neighbourhoods. Al Jazeera reported that as of June 24, over 4,700 individuals were affected, and as many as 610 were killed. In addition, almost 10 healthcare workers were affected, and 5 died. Alongside, multiple infrastructures like hospitals and buildings were damaged. This conflict led to discussions between Iran and China over the missiles.

US Military in Iran

The United States reportedly has placed heavy military forces near Iran. The Washington Post reported that the military has been heavily increased near Iran and that more than 150 aircraft have been brought into Europe and the Middle East. Previously, reports claimed that the United States President Donald Trump had ordered the US military near Iran to stay prepared. Reuters also mentioned that President Trump was planning a week-long series of military strikes.

Now that the United States naval forces are nearing the region, the agreement between Iran and China is under discussion. The agreement for buying the CM-302 missiles is near to getting closed, as reported by Reuters. These long anti-ship missiles with a range of 290 kilometres are expected to greatly improve the military capabilities of Iran to fight against the rival naval forces in the region.

The missiles have a high-hit precision probability, which is almost 90 per cent. In addition, the missile is extremely hard to intercept once it is launched at the enemy.

