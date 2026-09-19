Bad news for US aspirants: Trump administration retains USD 1,00,000 K H-1B fee; Indian Tech workers hardest hit

US H1B Visa: US President Donald Trump's administration has extended the $100,000 fee mandate for H-1B visas by one more year.

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Bad news for US aspirants: Trump administration retains USD 1,00,000 K H-1B fee; Indian Tech workers hardest hit (AI image)

The Donald Trump administration has once again taken strict action regarding the H-1B visa rules in America. Trump has given two shocks simultaneously. The White House has extended the old order imposing a fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas for another year. Along with this, a new order has also been issued on September 18, 2026, in which more strictness and monitoring of the use of H-1B visas has been talked about. A new program has been started for this. Especially, there is a mention of keeping an eye on those companies which are accused of hiring low-paid foreign workers instead of American employees.

What is H-1B visa?

The H-1B is a US visa that allows American companies to hire foreign-educated individuals with specialized skills. It is widely used in technology, engineering, and other specialized fields. This visa is particularly important for professionals from India and China. If an Indian tech professional is offered a job with an American company, they can travel to the US through this system.

Now what happened to the fee of 1 lakh dollars?

The Trump administration mandated a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in 2025. This mandate was set to expire in September 2026, but it has now been extended for another year. Previously, H-1B fees ranged from $2,000 to $5,000. The new $100,000 is a significant increase. However, the legal battle over this fee is far from over. A US court declared it illegal and barred the government from collecting the fee. Further legal proceedings are now underway.

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Why is the Trump administration so strict on H-1B?

In the new order, the Trump administration alleges that some companies and outsourcing firms are abusing the H-1B system. It alleges that foreign workers are replacing American workers at lower wages. The White House claims that workers with H-1B visas can earn between $9,000 and $20,000 less annually than comparable American workers in some industries. Trump says these low-wage workers are taking American jobs.

The order also claims that between 2022 and 2026, 800,000 and 1.3 million American workers in the tech sector were laid off, while companies applied for a large number of H-1B workers. Another serious allegation is that some companies even used laid-off American workers to train their foreign replacements.

What will be the impact on Indians?

The H-1B system is important for India because a large number of Indian professionals work in American tech companies and other specialized positions. An increase in the fee to $100,000 could make it more expensive for companies to hire employees from abroad. This could impact their recruitment and expansion plans. On the other hand, if companies are forced to replace H-1B workers in the US with local ones, it could make it more difficult for Indian and other foreign professionals to find American jobs. Some major tech companies are already moving to expand their operations in India.