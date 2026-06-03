‘Head to the nearest safe place’: Bahrain activates emergency sirens nationwide, urges residents to seek shelter

Bahrain activated its emergency response protocols while its neighbour, Kuwait, had already been monitoring incoming aircraft threats. Check the advisory here.

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Bahrain sounds warning sirens, advises residents to seek immediate shelter(Photo Credit: X@moi_bahrain)

Amid unfolding regional developments, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that emergency warning sirens had been activated nationwide, urging the public to seek immediate shelter. Sharing a post on X, the ministry instructed the citizens and residents to maintain composure and prioritise safety protocols, telling people to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place”.

Why did Bahrain activate emergency warning sirens across the country?

“The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels,” reads the post. In another post, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior stated,”The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.”

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Bahrain activated its emergency response protocols while its neighbour, Kuwait, had already been monitoring incoming aircraft threats. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that their air defence systems recorded and responded to incoming missiles and drones during the hours of Wednesday morning, following a series of loud explosions in several locations throughout Kuwait.

What safety measures have residents been advised to follow?

This sudden escalation in hostilities coincided with assertions from Iran’s state-controlled broadcaster, which maintained that American military installations stationed within Kuwait had been deliberately targeted as a countermeasure against recent Western manoeuvres across the Gulf region.

In an official press release from the Kuwait Army’s General Staff, it was confirmed that the explosions reported by local residents were directly tied to operational defensive responses executed against incoming aerial threats. The military command announced that “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks”.

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What regional developments led Bahrain to trigger emergency sirens?

After these heavy defensive confrontations, the military apparatus released an emergency alert to the public, warning them not to approach or handle any fallen materials (i.e. shrapnel) or any unknown residual materials due to their potentially dangerous nature. In an effort to ensure the safety of the general public throughout the period of crisis, authorities urged the public to adhere to all safety communications issued by the appropriate governmental agency. Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi reiterated the security procedures and requested all citizens and foreign residents to immediately contact emergency services via 112 if they encounter any unidentified objects and debris.