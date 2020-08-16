New Delhi: The government of Bahrain on Sunday initiated action against a burqa-clad woman after a video of her breaking Hindu idols in a shopping mall in the country went viral. Also Read - PM Modi Speaks to Bahrain King, Discusses COVID-19 Situation, Financial Markets

In the video, the woman was seen standing near an aisle where idols of Hindu gods are kept on the shelf. She was seen picking up the idols and then throwing it on the floor to break it.

Issuing a statement, the Capital Governorate Police Directorate under the Ministry of Interior in Bahrain said that the woman has been summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols.

This is from Bahrain — Freedom of practice where they are in majority 😠@vivekshettym pic.twitter.com/h5BNS72SdJ — Seema🇮🇳 (@tripathisam2020) August 16, 2020

Posting the statement on the Bahrain Police official website, the Capital Governorate Police Directorate said the legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

Soon after the video went viral, some hailed the woman’s act, while others, mostly Indians, linked it with the Bengualru riots.