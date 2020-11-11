New Delhi: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa on Wednesday morning died at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America at the age of 84, the royal palace announced. He was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world. Also Read - Bahrain: Burqa-clad Woman Breaks Hindu Idols in Mall, Faces Action From Govt | Video Goes Viral

Sheikh Khalifa led the island nation for decades despite brief protests in 2011 demanding his removal over corruption allegations.

The Gulf state's King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has announced official mourning for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

The burial ceremony of the prime minister will be held upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives only.