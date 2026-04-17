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Balen Shah launches largest-ever anti-corruption probe in Nepal; 7 former PMs, 3 Presidents, and King to be inspected

Balen Shah launches largest-ever anti-corruption probe in Nepal; 7 former PMs, 3 Presidents, and King to be inspected

This investigation will cover the entire period following the abolition of the monarchy in Nepal.

Notably, the inquiry could potentially extend even to members within the Shah administration's own political circle.

New Delhi: Nepal has initiated its most extensive anti-corruption crackdown to date. Prime Minister Balen Shah’s government has constituted a five-member judicial panel tasked with investigating the assets of individuals who held public office between 2006 and the 2025–26 fiscal year.

All Former PMs, Former King, Three Presidents

The scope of the investigation encompasses all seven Prime Ministers who have served since 2005–06. These include Sushil Koirala, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, Baburam Bhattarai, KP Sharma Oli, and Sher Bahadur Deuba. Additionally, the heads of two interim governments—Khil Raj Regmi and Sushila Karki—will also fall under the purview of this inquiry.

Former King Gyanendra Shah is also included in this investigation. Furthermore, three Presidents—Ram Baran Yadav, Bidya Devi Bhandari, and the incumbent President Ram Chandra Poudel—will be subject to scrutiny. This inquiry is not limited solely to prominent political leaders; it also extends to ministers, over 100 individuals holding constitutional posts, and senior bureaucrats.

Assets of Deceased Leaders Also Under Investigation

This investigation will cover the entire period following the abolition of the monarchy in Nepal. Consequently, nearly the entire political leadership that has served since 2006 has now come under the investigative scanner.

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Notably, the inquiry could potentially extend even to members within the Shah administration’s own political circle. According to reports, the current Speaker, Dol Prasad Aryal, Ministers Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Shishir Khanal, and the chief of his own party—the Rastriya Swatantra Party—Rabi Lamichhane, could also come under scrutiny, as they have previously held public office.

Significantly, the investigation will also reach those leaders who are no longer alive. In such instances, the assets of their families and political heirs may also be examined. This could potentially involve the families of leaders such as Girija Prasad Koirala and Sushil Koirala.

Retired Supreme Court Judge to Chair Commission

This five-member commission is being chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Rajendra Kumar Bhandari. The panel was constituted a few weeks after the elections were held on March 5, in which Shah’s party secured a resounding victory. This triumph came on the heels of a Gen-Z-led movement that took place last year.

The government has stated that the investigation will be conducted in an impartial manner, based strictly on evidence and the rule of law. It is widely believed that this decision will stir up significant ripples within Nepal’s political landscape and could lead to major revelations in the near future.

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