Balen Shah Vs Narendra Modi: Nepal PM seeks British help over India issue, cites ‘Treaty of Sugauli’

The situation reached a point where Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to issue a separate clarification explaining the Prime Minister's remarks.

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Nepal PM seeks British help over India issue

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah, who had largely remained silent on India-related matters since coming to power, has made a statement in Parliament that has triggered a major controversy, putting even his own government on the defensive. The situation reached a point where Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to issue a separate clarification explaining the Prime Minister’s remarks.

While responding to questions in Parliament regarding the Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh border dispute, Shah said that it was not only India that had allegedly encroached on territory, but that Nepal had also occupied certain areas claimed by India.

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Remarks Drew Immediate Criticism:

His remarks drew immediate criticism from opposition parties, former diplomats, and border affairs experts. It is important to note that political parties in Nepal have traditionally accused India of encroaching on Nepali territory. Therefore, the Prime Minister’s assertion that Nepal too may be occupying Indian land came as a surprise to many observers.

The opposition has demanded that the statement be expunged from the parliamentary record. According to reports, there is considerable anger among communist leaders, with some even calling for Balen Shah’s resignation.

Balen Shah Seeks Assistance from the British Government

Experts in Nepal are of the opinion that the country has not encroached upon Indian territory, contrary to claims made by PM Balen Shah. Balen Shah said, “We have spoken not only with India and China but also with the British government. We believe that England (the UK) should also take an interest in this matter because the issue dates back to the period when India was under British rule.”

He added, “Therefore, all these issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic negotiations.” Former Indian diplomat and Nepal affairs expert S. D. Muni wrote in a tweet, “Balen Shah has attempted to internationalize the border dispute between India and Nepal, and he has been successful in doing so.”

As per The Kathmandu Post, citing an aide to Balen Shah, his chief advisor, Kumar Byanjankar, held discussions with Rob Fenn on how the United Kingdom could help resolve the issue. The discussion was based on the argument that the border dispute in the Kalapani region began after the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli between the East India Company and Nepal.

Nepalese border experts claim that, based on the 210-year-old treaty and historical maps in Nepal’s possession—prepared by the “Survey of British India” in 1819, 1827, 1834, 1835, 1837, 1846, 1850, 1856, 1860, and 1879—the strategically important 372-square-kilometre area comprising Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani belongs to Nepal.

Former Director General of Nepal’s Survey Department, Toya Baral, told The Kathmandu Post that there is a significant difference between land being used by people living on both sides of a border and one country encroaching on the territory of another country.