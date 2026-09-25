‘Thank you India’: Nepal praises India from UNGA platform for relief during disaster, Balen Shah proposes Himalayan initiative

Nepal PM Thanked India: Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah thanked India from the platform of the United Nations General Assembly. He recalled the help of India and China after the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/balen-shah-unga-speech-nepal-praises-india-from-unga-platform-for-relief-during-disaster-balen-shah-proposes-himalayan-initiative-8529844/ Copy

'Thank you India': Nepal praises India from UNGA platform for relief during disaster, Balen Shah proposes Himalayan initiative (Pic:X)

Nepal PM UNGA Speech: Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah thanked India in a special way from the platform of the United Nations General Assembly. Referring to the assistance Nepal received after the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster, Shah praised both India and China. He said that both neighboring countries provided immediate and generous assistance to Nepal during the crisis.

However, the Nepal PM’s speech did not stop at just thanks. He also posed a major question to the world regarding the climate crisis. Balendra Shah said that the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster was not just a local tragedy in Nepal. It was a warning to the entire world. Now the question is whether the world has heeded that warning. Along with this, he proposed a new initiative regarding the Himalayas. In this, India and China have been given a leading role along with Nepal.

Read more: PM Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Tundikhel Army Parade Ground in Kathmandu

According to a report by news agency ANI, Balen Shah also highlighted the importance of the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region at the 81st United Nations General Assembly session. He stated that these mountains provide water and livelihoods for approximately 2 billion people. Therefore, addressing Himalayan disasters and the climate crisis cannot be the responsibility of any single country. Shah proposed the creation of a “Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism” led by Nepal, with the intention of including India and China. This arrangement will involve sharing satellite data, monitoring dangerous glacier lakes, strengthening early warning systems, and enabling cross-border coordination of relief and assistance in the event of a disaster.

‘Thank you India’, remembers help after disaster

During his address at the UN, Balen Shah expressed gratitude to the countries and organizations that helped Nepal. He specifically named India and China. Shah said that both neighboring countries provided prompt and generous assistance to Nepal following the disaster. He also thanked the United Nations system and humanitarian agencies, as well as other countries and organizations around the world.

Balen Shah said that the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster should not be viewed as a local incident. He argued that it serves as a warning to the entire world. He questioned whether the international community has truly heeded this warning. The Nepal PM stated that the climate crisis is not just a humanitarian crisis for Nepal. It has also become a significant development challenge.

Nepal’s big proposal on the Himalayas

Nepal’s Prime Minister proposed the creation of a new mechanism at the United Nations to protect the Himalayan region from climate change. Nepal will lead this initiative. India and China have also been proposed as key partners. Balen Shah said that this mechanism could facilitate the sharing of climate and disaster-related data and expertise.

The proposal calls for sharing satellite data and expertise. This could improve monitoring of weather and environmental changes in the Himalayan region. Shah said such cooperation could help strengthen disaster preparedness.

The issue of glacier lakes in the Himalayan region was also a key focus of Shah’s speech. He proposed strengthening monitoring of dangerous glacier lakes. Changes in these lakes can sometimes lead to flash floods. Therefore, identifying the threat early is crucial.