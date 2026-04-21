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Balen Shahs Nepalese Govt starts levying customs duties on goods purchased from India that exceed Rs 100; People outraged

Balen Shah’s Nepalese Govt starts levying customs duties on goods purchased from India that exceed Rs 100; People outraged

The Government of Nepal derives approximately 40% to 45% of its total revenue from customs duties and other taxes collected at the border.

Protests against this decision are being staged.

New Delhi: The Balen Shah administration in Nepal has begun levying customs duties on goods purchased from India exceeding Rs 100 in value. This move is having a direct impact on the common people, particularly daily-wage labourers. Protests against this government decision are currently being staged in various parts of the country. Citizens of Nepal and India enjoy the privilege of travelling between their countries without the need for a visa or passport. Consequently, this decision has had repercussions on both sides of the border. In the border regions, Indian traders have been dealt a blow by the Balen Shah government’s latest directive.

India-Nepal Relations

Residents living near the Indian border in Nepal frequently cross over to India to procure daily necessities—such as salt, cooking oil, and medicines—a practice that has been customary for decades. Since goods in Nepal are generally more expensive than those in Indian markets, Nepalese tend to prefer shopping in India. Families residing on both sides of the border share deep-rooted kinship ties, cultural traditions, and mutual economic interdependence. For many, crossing the international border is as routine an activity as travelling to a nearby city. However, the Nepalese government has now decided to utilize this cross-border trade as a means to replenish its national coffers.

Legislation Aims To Achieve Three Primary Objectives

Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, a Member of Parliament from the Nepali Congress, was instrumental in introducing this legislation. Consequently, in 2023, the Nepali government initiated the imposition of customs duties on goods valued at over Rs 100. However, the logistical complexities involved in this process were such that the regulation remained largely unimplemented until now. According to the law enacted in 2023, the applicable tax rate varies between 5% and 80%, depending on the specific category of goods. The legislation aims to achieve three primary objectives: to safeguard domestic production, to boost government revenue, and to curb uncontrolled, small-scale imports. Nevertheless, Nepali experts argue that the Rs 100 threshold is excessively low and should be raised to at least Rs 1,000.

Substantial Revenue Gains for Nepal from Customs Duties

The Government of Nepal derives approximately 40% to 45% of its total revenue solely from customs duties and other taxes collected at the border, such as VAT and excise duty. The largest share of this revenue originates from border checkpoints along the India-Nepal frontier, such as Birgunj, Bhairahawa, and Biratnagar. More than 60% of Nepal’s total foreign trade is conducted with India. Consequently, any policy regarding border taxation has a direct impact on Nepal’s state exchequer. Previously, people could cross the border freely, purchasing and carrying goods without restriction; however, this is no longer the case. There are now strict controls in place along the Nepal border.

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