Balendra Shah could be Nepal’s next PM at 35? Married to public health professional, has a baby girl

Nepal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Vote counting is underway in Nepal’s high-stakes general election in which rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's party gained leads in over 72 seats in early counting. Lets know about his family.

Balendra Shah Family Tree: Counting of votes for the Nepal general elections is underway, with rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s party gaining leads in early counting. The Rashtriya Swatantrata Party is leading on 72 seats, while Shah has widened his lead over KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5 to over 4,000 votes, as per early trends. Jhapa is considered the political stronghold of Oli. The 35-year-old leader was not very prominent until 2013. He later became an overnight rap sensation and got a tremendous fan following among the youth. In 2022, he made history by winning the mayor’s post of Kathmandu by contesting as an independent candidate. Let’s know about Balendra Shah’s family.

Who Is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah created history in 2022 by contesting as an independent candidate and winning the mayoral election, becoming the Mayor of Kathmandu. The rapper has a massive following of youths as he represents hope and change. People had new hope when Shah won the Kathmandu mayor seat. They started to see him as a possible prime minister in the future.

