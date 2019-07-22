New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red faced when Baloch activists disrupted his speech during a community event in Washington DC, USA. Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when the activists suddenly stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan.

However, the Pak PM could continue his address uninterrupted as the activists who were raising anti-Pakistan slogans were far away from the main podium, where he was speaking.

#WATCH Baloch activists disrupt Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech during a community event in Washington DC, USA. pic.twitter.com/S9xdXF1yt8 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

A few supporters of Imran Khan were seen pushing them from behind and asking them to leave the arena. Later, local security personnel forced them to leave the indoor auditorium.

Notably, Balochs living in the US have been raising their voice against alleged atrocities, disappearance and human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces.

For the last two days, they have been running a mobile billboard campaign urging President Donald Trump to help end ‘enforced disappearances’ in Pakistan.The massive billboards installed on large mobile started running on the streets of Washington DC on the eve of the arrival of Pakistan PM.