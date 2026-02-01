  • Home
Over 80 Pakistani security personnel killed, 18 captured as Baloch rebels launch massive attack

Baloch rebels carried out planned attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan region, killing more than 80 security personnel. Reports also say that 18 people were taken hostage. The attacks led to military action and raised new worries about safety and stability in the region.

At least 81 people were killed and 18 others were kidnapped in attacks by separatist insurgents on security forces in Balochistan on Jan. 31, 2026.

