Over 80 Pakistani security personnel killed, 18 captured as Baloch rebels launch massive attack
Baloch rebels carried out planned attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan region, killing more than 80 security personnel. Reports also say that 18 people were taken hostage. The attacks led to military action and raised new worries about safety and stability in the region.
At least 81 people were killed and 18 others were kidnapped in attacks by separatist insurgents on security forces in Balochistan on Jan. 31, 2026.
Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group operating in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks that targeted dozens of security forces posts across the province, killing at least 81 security personnel and abducting another 18.BLA separatists targeted dozens of military check posts, police stations, and government installations simultaneously in Balochistan today in what they have called “Operation Herof Phase II.”
