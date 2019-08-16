New Delhi: At least five people have died and more than fifteen have been injured in an explosion in Kuchlak, near Quetta in Balochistan on Friday.

The blast happened outside a Mosque in Kuchlak, a town in the provincial capital of Quetta, shortly after the Friday prayers. It is suspected that the explosion was carried out with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Balochistan: Four people killed and fifteen injured in a blast in a Mosque in Kuchlak, near Quetta. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/l9S2yjVuG0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

According to reports, the explosive was planted inside the mosque beforehand. An emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital, Quetta and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Police have cordoned off the area where the bomb disposal squad is arriving.

This is the fourth explosion in four weeks in the provincial capital of Balochistan. On July 23, three people were killed and at least 18 were injured in an attack on the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta.

On July 30, five people had died and over 30 were injured in a blast claimed by Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Taliban. Last week, another explosion killed one and injured ten people.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.