New Delhi: At least one person died and 14 people including two children were reportedly injured after an unidentified attackers threw a hand grenade at a roadside stall in Balochistan province. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the nearby area. The incident took place in Quetta’s Joint road area on Thursday night.Also Read - 3 Injured In Grenade Blast In Turbat, Balochistan

Unknown motorcyclists had hurled the grenade at the stalls selling Pakistan national flags and other decoration items ahead of the Independence Day on August 14, according to a report by The Express Tribune newspaper.

Police said one person was killed in the attack. There are at least 14 others injured including two children and they were all taken to the hospital. Doctors say the condition of those injured is stable, the report said as per news agency PTI.

So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Resource-rich Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.