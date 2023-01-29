Top Recommended Stories
39 Dead As Passenger Coach Falls Into Ravine In Balochistan’s Lasbela
At least 39 people died as passenger coach fell into ravine in Balochistan's Lasbela area.
New Delhi: At least 39 people died on Sunday as passenger coach fell into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela area. The coach with 48 passengers on board crashed was travelling from Quetta to Karachi in Pakistan. It crashed while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and caught fire.
“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum was quoted as saying in a report by Dawn.
