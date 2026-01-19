Home

News

Balochistan Vs Pakistan: Baloch leader exposes Shehbaz Sharif, accuses Pakistan of demolishing over 40 mosques, slams Munir for...

Balochistan Vs Pakistan: Baloch leader exposes Shehbaz Sharif, accuses Pakistan of demolishing over 40 mosques, slams Munir for…

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan condemns the alleged profiling of mosques and mosque management committees by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rs 976130000000 scam in Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif left red faced after IMF demands account for every penny

New Delhi: Balochistan separatist leader Mir Yar has launched a scathing attack on the Shehbaz government, accusing it of demolishing a large number of mosques in Balochistan. Mir Yar said that the Pakistan government, which persecutes the minorities, has no right to criticise India. Slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, he further added that Islamabad recently tried to interfere in the issue of profiling mosques in Jammu and Kashmir. However, not only India but also Balochistan also criticised Pakistan over this issue.

Mir Yar also said that the Pakistan government repeatedly tried to interfere in every issue related to Muslims in India. When the Modi government decided to carry out profiling of mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan thought it had found an opportunity.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan condemns the alleged profiling of mosques and mosque management committees by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

PR No.1️⃣9️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan Condemns the Profiling of Mosques and Mosque Management Committees in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/OGiJwDFgaJ

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8s2sk06fZi — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 17, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The statement claimed, “Interference in religious matters is a serious violation of the fundamental right to freedom of religion and belief, and is another oppressive attempt to intimidate and marginalise the Muslim population of the occupied territory. The forced collection of personal details, photographs, and sectarian affiliations of religious officials amounts to systematic persecution, aimed at creating fear among people and obstructing the free practice of their religion.”

Baloch leader exposes Pakistan

In his statement, Mir Yar exposed Pakistan’s “mosque propaganda” and asked Shehbaz government to first look within. Responding to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry’s statement, Mir Yar said that the Republic of Balochistan fully stands with India’s principled position on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He alleged that Pakistan’s external forces have destroyed around 40 mosques in the Republic of Balochistan. This includes direct bombing of mosques, burning of the Quran, and abduction of mosque leaders.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.