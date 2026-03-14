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Balochistan tragedy: 18-year-old student found dead; activists question Pakistani security forces over disappearances of people

Balochistan tragedy: 18-year-old student found dead; activists question Pakistani security forces over disappearances of people

Balochistan tragedy: The 18-year-old student's father had also died after an alleged disappearance. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Balochistan tragedy: 18-year-old student found dead; activists question Pakistani security forces over disappearances of people (AI Image)

The death of an 18-year-old student in Pakistan’s Panjgur has triggered massive criticism and reactions from the political groups of Baloch, along with the human rights activists. They have accused the Pakistani authorities of failing to cease the continuous pattern of enforced disappearances. In addition, they alleged the extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The incident has once again brought the security situation of the province into great focus.

What had happened?

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and multiple other rights organisations and bodies have severely condemned the killing of the 18-year-old student, who lived in the Sardo area in Panjgur. The activists have also claimed that the student was taken into custody on March 3, 2026. According to the reports, the incident happened when he was taken from the Tarfees locality of Chitkan. Later, he was found dead, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the report, the body of the teenager was recovered on March 11. The body was found in the Washap area of Panjgur. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that the student had been abducted by ‘death squads’ and labelled it as a case of extrajudicial killing.

Tragic history of family

The rights groups also highlighted that the victim’s family had faced a tragedy in the past. The father, Nasir Dagarzai, was reportedly forcibly disappeared in the year 2011. The activists claimed that he was shot dead. In addition, he was left severely injured and was taken again to be killed later. According to the BYC, the brutality shows a continuous pattern in Balochistan, where the young men allegedly disappear only to be found dead later.

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Rising number of disappearance cases

The leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Sabiha Baloch, said that the situation in Balochistan has been worsening over the last few months. She also stated that forceful disappearances leading to the discovery of dead bodies have become a common scenario in the province.

The Balochistan Post reported that only in the past two months, 22 people in Panjgur and 8 in Kech have passed away in the incidents associated with forceful disappearances and targeted attacks.

Alongside, other bodies like Baloch Voice for Justice stated that the recent killings point to the previous disappearances of the individuals. This means that the families remain vulnerable to such violence. However, the chairperson of the Baloch National Movement, Dr Naseem Baloch, described the situation as a systematic plan to target the Baloch families.

(With inputs from ANI)

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