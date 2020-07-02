New Delhi: Two days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to correct its discriminatory practices against Chinese companies. Also Read - After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, ByteDance Set to Suffer Rs 45000 Crore Loss: Report

Issuing a statement, Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng said that China has not taken any restrictive measures against Indian products and services so far.

The development comes after the Centre on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The move from the centre also comes in the wake of the standoff along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops in which 20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed.

Expressing hope that India will immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises, Gao said India’s relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules.

Justifying its decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, Union Information Technology Ministry said the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The IT ministry statement also said that it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India”.

Gao further stated that China attaches great importance to strengthening practical cooperation with India in all fields and hopes that the two sides will meet each other halfway, earnestly implement the economic and trade consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

On the other hand, TikTok said it now aims to work with government suggestions and directives, with regards to data protection and security.

Earlier, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer claimed that the company is compliant with all rules and regulations put forth by the Indian government.

Owned by Chinese giant ByteDance, TikTok along with other apps such as Helo, Bigo Live, Vigo Video and Likee were on Thursday removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India.

(With inputs from agencies)